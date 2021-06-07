WATCH: Viewer video shows crash on I-40 that caused hours of congestion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Monday that an earlier crash along Interstate 40 eastbound near Strawberry Plains involved four vehicles and caused hours of congestion as far as downtown.

According to KPD, the crash occurred around 12:48 p.m. on I-40 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported the crash occurred near mile marker 397. A total of four vehicles were involved, including two tractor-trailers. All four vehicles were traveling east on I-40. KPD says when traffic slowed, one of the involved vehicles rear-ended another vehicle and two other vehicles were struck in the subsequent chain reaction.

The flow of traffic along I-40E was affected by the crash for hours; with traffic backed up as first responders worked the crash. Lanes were cleared just before 3 p.m. but the congestion remained. All four vehicles were towed from the scene and only one minor injury was reported.