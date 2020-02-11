KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board said Tuesday night its crews would be working through the night to repair a water main break that closed the westbound lane of East Blount Avenue traveling from Gay Street toward Chapman Highway.
The lane closure affects westbound traffic of East Blount Avenue, south of the river.
WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available by officials.
LATEST STORIES
- City Council passes emergency ordinance for ‘Downtown Festival District’ allowing alcoholic drinks during events
- Neighbors describe tragic scene of fatal Madisonville fire
- Behind the Badge: Blount County detective battles colon cancer
- Water main break closes lanes of E. Blount Avenue in South Knoxville
- California declares victory in battle to maintain tougher emission standards