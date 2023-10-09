KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Drivers will likely see their Monday morning commute affected if they use Western Avenue at Middlebrook Pike.

The Knoxville Utilities Board announced on Sunday night that both lanes of Western Avenue at Middlebrook were closed du to water main repairs. The closure is expected to last through the morning of Monday, Oct. 9.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay Map indicated Monday morning that there was ongoing emergency road work taking place in that area.