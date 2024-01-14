KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With a winter storm moving across East Tennessee and bringing the threat of multiple inches of snow, difficult driving conditions are expected.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Knoxville Police Department, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, are urging drivers to stay off the roads on Tuesday due to snow and ice causing slick conditions. The public is encouraged not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

On Monday, Knoxville Area Transit suspended service due to worsening conditions until further notice. They shared that the public could call 865-637-3000 or visit katbus.com for more information.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is closed on Monday due to hazardous conditions. In addition, most park roads are closed, however, park staff will continue to maintain access to the Spur and to Newfound Gap Road from Cherokee to Towstring, and from Gatlinburg to Sugarlands.

According to the GSMNP, the following roads are temporarily closed:

Newfound Gap

Old NC 284

Lakeview Drive

Greenbrier

Cataloochee Entrance

Tom Branch

Foothills Parkway East

Foothills Parkway West, both the old and new sections

Wears Cove Gap

Little River Road

Gatlinburg Bypass

Cherokee Orchard Road at the GSMNP border

Laurel Creek Road

Cades Cove Loop

Upper Tremont Road

In Knoxville, Locust Street between Hill Avenue and Neyland Avenue is closed. The Knoxville Police Department shared that they are beginning to see an increase in citywide calls, particularly motor vehicle crashes and disabled vehicles.

Highway 72 at Clear Branch Road North (Photo via Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

Broadway and Coker Avenue (Photo via KPD)



Cumberland Avenue at 11th (Photo via KPD)

Road in Harriman (Photo via Harriman Fire Department)

Pond Creek Road (Photo via Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

Jim Dyke Road (Photo via Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

Entrance ramp to I-40 West (WATE)

You can find live road conditions on the TDOT Smartway map.

The WATE Storm Team’s forecast models estimated that up to 6″ of snow was possible for some areas of East Tennessee. In the mountains, between 4″ to 6″ of snow is expected.

While staying off the roads is the safest option for those who do need to drive, the Storm Team shares these winter driving tips:

Accelerate and decelerate slowly

Reduce Speed

Avoid locking up brakes

Don’t power up hills

Don’t stop when going up a hill

For the latest forecast information as the winter storm progresses, visit the WATE Storm Team’s forecast blog.

The winter weather also caused several area businesses and schools to close. Find the full list of closures here.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.