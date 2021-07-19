Woodland Avenue bridge repairs, lane closures begin this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Contractor crews will begin repairs on a North Knoxville bridge starting Tuesday, according to the city. Traffic controls will be put in place Monday evening. 

Southern Contractors, Inc. will make the repairs to the Woodland Avenue bridge spanning First Creek. This is located near the Kroger store and Fulton High School. The work, which will include some lane closures, is expected to continue through mid-September.

The city also contracted and began repairs to another bridge earlier this month along Boyds Bridge Pike.

The city is funding the $163,053 project through a competitively bid contract.

