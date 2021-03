CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is warning motorists of maintenance work on Interstate 75 from Mile Marker 135.1 to Mile Marker 140.1 in Campbell County.

This work is to repave portions of the roadway due to “severe potholing.”

It is scheduled through Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. respectively.