Train collides with tractor-trailer hauling beans in Greeneville

UPDATE (8/19 12:46 p.m.) — The Greeneville Police Department said a K1 Transfreight truck and trailer carrying beans pulled out in front of the train, causing a collision.

The truck driver said a bush blocked his view of the train.

No injuries were reported.

The lead engine on the train received damage to the front.

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer was trying to cross a set of railroad tracks when it was hit by a train on Snapps Ferry Road, according to the Greeneville Rescue Squad.

According to Fire Chief Alan Shipley, there were no injuries and the incident did not warrant the fire department’s involvement.

Sources at the scene say that the truck was carrying a load of beans and workers are attempting to clean the wreckage.

In 2019, A tractor-trailer tipped over in Greene County along Newport Highway and spilt out its cargo of numerous Bush’s baked beans cans.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and News Channel 11 will have more details as they emerge.

