KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police said a North Knoxville road was shut down for several hours Tuesday due to an emergency train stop.

Officers responded to the railroad tracks on Inskip Drive near Fennel Road where someone was thought to have been struck by a train just before 8 p.m. The train operator told police that he saw that he thought was a person on the tracks and initiated a stop while blowing the train’s horn.

The operator was unsure of what happened after he had lost sight of the person he saw. Eventually, first responders found a man near a tree line with lacerations on his lower back.

He was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.