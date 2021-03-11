Trains, buses and potholes: New app keeps Knoxville services at hand

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In honor of National 3-1-1 Day, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and other local city leaders unveiled the new “My Knoxville” app.

‘My Knoxville’ allows users easily access to information on city services such as 3-1-1, parking, public transit, jobs opportunities and more.

The free app available on Android and Apple.

It features nine buttons with the most commonly searched topics:

Things to do

KAT

Weather

Jobs

COVID-19

3-1-1

City Services

Parking and maps

The City’s Chat Box

The app has been in the works since Kincannon took office, working with 3-1-1 director Russ Jensen to build a user-friendly app. Jensen, and his team that typically answer 311 calls, are excited for this new app.

He says they have been working on this since the middle of 2020, but the pandemic didn’t through them off their track, finishing the app just ahead of schedule. Jensen wants this to encourage people to report issues they see that may need some attention.

“Chances are when you scroll through this, you’re going to learn something new about the city where you work, live and play.” Russ Jensen

Mayor Kincannon used her experience with other city apps figure out what is important for “My Knoxville” users to see and learn more about. She says “it’s another tool for people to interact with our city.” She is thrilled, hopes people will download the app and in hopes the city will be more responsive to reported issues that need attention.