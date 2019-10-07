Trash burning turns into 11-acre fire in Greene County on Saturday

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A trash burning quickly turned into a large shed and wildland fire in Greene County Saturday that brought multiple agencies to combat it.

According to a post from the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, the fire burned 11 acres and required at least 50 personnel to combat.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 the fire occurred off of Lonesome Pine Trail and began around 1:50 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire began after a resident had been burning trash near her shed and it spread, burning the shed.

No other structures were affected and the sheriff’s office reports there were no injuries. MVFD Chief Williamson said the fire spread and was about a foot from the resident’s home.

The resident has been issued a summons, since a burn ban is currently in place in Greene County.

MVFD says the following agencies responded to the fire:

Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department

Midway Volunteer Fire Department

Unites Volunteer Fire Department

Town of Mosheim Fire Department

St. James Volunteer Fire Department

Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department

Debusk VFD Rehab Division

Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department

TN State Forestry

Greeneville/Greene County EMS

Greene County Sheriff’s Dept.

TDOT

MVFD reminded residents to avoid burning trash until burn bans are lifted.