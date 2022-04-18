KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C which travels across America will arrive in East Tennessee this week.

The Wall That Heals exhibit will be on display at Lynnhurst Cemetery in Knoxville from Thursday, April 21 to Sunday, April 24. The opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday and the exhibit will remain open 24/7 until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Lynnhurst Cemetery is located at 2300 Adair Drive. Visitors should park at the Food City at the corner of Adair and Broadway to ride the free shuttle to and from the cemetery during daylight hours. Park at the cemetery after dark when the shuttle is not running.

The replica spans 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. After installation, the 53-foot trailer that carries the wall becomes an exhibit of its own with a timeline of “The War and The Wall,” providing additional information about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Wall That Heals has been displayed in nearly 700 communities across America since it was unveiled by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in 1996. It traveled over 13,000 miles in 2021 to 26 different communities.

Nearly 200,000 people visited the exhibit last year and guided tours of the exhibit were provided to more than 12,000 students.

Visit wallthathealsknoxville.org for more information on the exhibit and volunteer opportunities.