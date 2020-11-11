Tree falls on 13-year-old hiker along Appalachian Trail

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley told News Channel 11 that his office assisted in a rescue operation after a tree fell on a hiker.

According to Sheriff Hensley, a 13-year old boy and his family were hiking on the Appalachian Trail when a tree fell on the teenager.

Sheriff Hensley said that first responders were working to get the family off the trail near the Temple Hill Gap area.

The teenager possibly suffered a broken rib, according to the sheriff.

No further information was immediately available.