Treehouse rental resort coming to the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Visitors to the Smokies won’t just be able to see the trees that make the beautiful forests in our region, but stay among them as well with an upcoming treehouse resort.

Treehouse rentals, designed by “Treehouse Masters” star Pete Nelson, are coming to Gatlinburg in the spring.

There will be eight of them, standing from anywhere from a few feet off the ground to more than 20 feet in the air – right with the treetops.

Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek

(Photo: Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek)

The owner of the Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek says he anticipates the rentals to be ready in March 2020.

The Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek website states the report is “perfect for those who want a more adventurous getaway,” and the treehouses will feature “unique layouts while including everything you have come to expect from resort-style amenities.”

No word yet on how much the treehouses will cost for nightly stays.

“Treehouse Masters” aired on Animal Planet from 2013-2018, where Washington-based treehouse builder Pete Nelson of Nelson Treehouse and his team designed and built treehouses for customers around the country.

The Nelsons also offer overnight stays at their treehouse rental property outside of Seattle, TreeHouse Point.

LATEST STORIES