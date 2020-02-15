Tri-Cities couple, other Americans to be evacuated from quarantined cruise ship this weekend

(WJHL) — UPDATE: The U.S. Embassy in Japan says Americans aboard the “Diamond Princess” will be allowed to come back to the country this week.

Once Americans arrive, they will have to go through a two-week quarantined before being allowed to go home.

More than 380 passengers will be allowed the option to come home.

Some Americans will be evacuated from a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus, according to ABC News and a Tri-Cities couple on board the ship.

Dr. Arnold Hopland of Elizabethton told News Channel 11 he received a message from Rep. Phil Roe’s staff that referenced an article in the Wall Street Journal that about 380 Americans will be evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and flown to a secure location in the United States.

That article reported on the plans for evacuations.

Hopland is accompanied by his wife, Jeanie Hopland, on the quarantined ship.

A U.S. official tells ABC News the passengers will be evacuated this weekend via two flights back to the United States.

The Hoplands say they are still in good health and are grateful for Rep. Roe’s assistance.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.