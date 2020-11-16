Tri-Cities dog reunited with owner after 3 years apart thanks to shelter’s post on social media

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local dog who had been apart from his family for three years was finally reunited with them after a Facebook post from an animal shelter was seen by the owners.

According to the Washington County, TN Animal Shelter, Runt had wandered off from his farm around three years ago.

He ended up in a neighborhood more than ten miles away from home.

The shelter says Runt largely kept out of trouble and was fed by kind people in the neighborhood for years.

An earlier post by the shelter said Runt was taken in by the shelter after a person complained about a dog running at large.

While at the Washington County, TN Animal Shelter, he was referred to as “Roscoe.” Shelter workers said he did not form any attachments to people and seemed cautious toward others.

The shelter hoped to find Runt a home after he had been at the shelter for over six months. They even specified in a post that a farm would be a good fit for him.

That same post was seen by Runt’s actual owners, who came to the shelter after years apart to bring him home.

Runt was cautious at first, circling his owner and sniffing until he recognized him. Then Runt had a very happy reaction, running around and bouncing with excitement!

You can see in the videos below how Runt was apprehensive at first but quickly turned into a happy pup: