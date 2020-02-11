Tri-Cities Golden Retriever participating in Westminster Dog Show

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Golden Retriever from the Tri-Cities is back in the national spotlight at the Westminster Dog Show in New York City.

The retriever’s name is Nash, and this cute competitor lives in Jonesborough with his primary handler Cindy Price.

Nash appeared in the show last year and was featured on WJHL.

Nash is one of nearly four dozen Golden Retrievers taking part in the show.

Daytime judging and the final competition will take place Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.