KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tri-Cities area man accused of threatening to kill someone at their Knoxville home has now been arrested and charged. Monty Haskill, 43, of Elizabethton, is facing four charges, including felony stalking and aggravated assault.

Court documents say on Feb. 9 the victim and a witness saw Haskill point a gun with a laser sight at them. A red dot reportedly appeared on the victim’s chest. The report says officers were sent to the Stoney Point Road home but Haskill left before they arrived.

Nine days later, on the morning of Feb. 17, Haskill came back and was allegedly watching the home from a tree line. The victim also reported between the two events that they received a phone call from Haskill where he reportedly said, “You will die by my hand.”