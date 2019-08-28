Trial date set for Georgia attempted murder suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A trial date has been set for a Georgia man charged with attempted first degree murder after a shooting in Knoxville.

Victor Parson, 29, has been charged with attempted first degree murder along with aggravated child neglect and leaving the scene of an accident.

Parson was a fugitive from Georgia, suspected of murder, when he became a murder suspect here in Knoxville back in April after a shooting that injured a woman and a 2-year-old girl.

Police say Parson then later hit a 13-year-old boy on a scooter as he was trying to flee from police.

He plead not guilty in Knox County court back in late April.

Parson appeared in Knox County Criminal Division Court Wednesday morning; his trial date was set for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.