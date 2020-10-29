Trial date set for Monroe County man charged with rape, evidence tampering

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A trial date has been set for February in the case of a Monroe County man accused of rape and evidence tampering.

The case of Randall Pruitt has been set for trial on February 24, 2021. Pruitt was charged with rape and evidence tampering in 2019 after a multi-state investigation into the disappearance of his adopted daughter.

The adopted daughter was reported missing Jan. 14 of last year and was found weeks later in Wisconsin with 32-year-old Bryan Rogers, whom police say she met while playing an online video game. Rogers had driven to Tennessee from Wisconsin to abscond with the teen, who was seeking to escape her abusive home life, according to court documents.

Investigators determined the teen’s adoptive father had allegedly been sexually abusing her. The teen sent video evidence to Rogers, who has since been charged and convicted of multiple crimes in connection to the case; sentenced to 11+ years in federal prison.

The FBI joined the search for the teen and later obtained a search warrant for email and messaging records on her cell phone. The search warrant indicated sexually explicit video and photos of Randall Pruitt with the minor were discovered.

Christina Pruitt, the mother of the adopted teen, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in this case back in July and was given a four-year sentence – 60 of those days were spent in jail, while the remaining time will be spent on probation.

A motion date has been set for January 25, 2021. A final status date will be held two days before the trial on February 22, 2021.