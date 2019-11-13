Trial date set for mother charged with leaving child in hot car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chantae Monique Armstrong will face murder charges beginning next July in the death of her 6-month-old son. Armstrong, aka Chantae Cabrera, was charged in October with first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated child neglect.

Armstrong, 30, was in court Wednesday for a hearing. She was appointed a public defender and a trial date of July 27 was scheduled.

Knoxville Police responded to a North Knoxville grocery store in August to a report of a child left in a hot car. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Knox County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death as hyperthermia, or abnormally high body temperature. The outside temperature was 93 degrees when the child died. Investigators recorded a temperature of 100 degrees in the car after the car doors had been opened for awhile, according to the medical examiner’s report.

Investigators say Cabrera told them she thought she had dropped off the infant at a day care on Merchant Drive after dropping off her eldest daughter at Pleasant Ridge Elementary while she was on her way to work.