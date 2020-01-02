Trial date set for teen charged in Tessa Majors stabbing case

NEW YORK (WJHL) — A judge has set a March 16 trial date for a teenager charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors, the great-niece of legendary Tennessee Vols football coach Johnny Majors.

An attorney for the 13-year-old argued for his release into the custody of his aunt and uncle but Family Court Judge Carol Goldstein denied the request, citing the seriousness of the offense.

An attorney for the Law Department mentioned that the 13-year-old had to be restrained once while in juvenile custody because of an argument over a video game.

For the moment the juvenile remains the only one charged in the death of Majors, a Barnard freshman who was stabbed in New York City’s Morningside Park by three teens who, according to police, sought to rob her. A 14 year old has been questioned and released. A second 14-year-old, who was briefly on the run, has been located. Police took forensic samples from him and are awaiting the results.

