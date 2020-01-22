Trial date set in case of Knox Co. man accused of killing, dismembering parents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new trial date has been set for the Knox County man accused of dismembering his parents and putting their bodies in acid.

Joel Guy Jr.’s trial is now set for September 28th. It had previously been scheduled to start late February.

In 2017, 31-year-old Joel Guy Jr. was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse and one count of felony murder.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy were murdered between Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, and Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at their home on Goldenview Lane. Investigators said both suffered vicious stab wounds, as well as dismemberment.

Their remains were found in multiple rooms in the house. Investigators say the remains placed portions of the remains in an acid-based solution in an attempt to destroy evidence.