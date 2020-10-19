RIPLEY, Tenn. (AP) — The trial of a Tennessee convict charged with killing a corrections official before escaping prison on a tractor has been delayed until next year.
Curtis Watson had been scheduled to face trial Oct. 26 in the killing of Tennessee Department of Correction administrator Debra Johnson. Her body was found in her home on the grounds of a state prison in August 2019.
Watson is charged with premeditated murder, rape and escape. He has not entered a plea.
Watson’s lawyer, David Stockton, said a judge moved the trial to Sept. 20, 2021. Stockton said he hasn’t had face-to-face contact with Watson since March due to coronavirus-related policies.
- Here’s how you can cash in on your old iPhone
- Panera becomes first chain to label climate-friendly foods
- Man accused of burning ‘USA Biden Harris 2020’ hay bales display held without bail
- Child gets into mother’s purse, accidentally fires gun inside Ohio Sam’s Club store
- Trial in killing of Tennessee prison official moved to 2021