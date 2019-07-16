Trial underway for former ETSU student charged with civil rights intimidation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Monday marked the start of a trial for a former ETSU student charged with civil rights intimidation.

Students said Tristan Rettke dressed up as a gorilla during a black lives matter event on the campus of East Tennessee State University in September 2016.

NOVEMBER 2016: Tristan Rettke, accused of civil rights intimidation at ETSU, preliminary hearing re-scheduled for Dec. 19

Jury selection for Rettke’s trial began Monday morning.

Court proceeded after lunch with opening statements.

News Channel 11’s Jessica Fuller was inside the courtroom.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter