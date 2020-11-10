Trillium Gap Trail in the Smokies reopening fully after 2-year reconstruction

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A popular trail in the Smokies will reopen Tuesday morning after the completion of a two-year reconstruction project.

The Trillium Gap Trail accesses the popular Grotto Falls and the top of Mount LeConte.

The 8-mile trail had been closed Mondays through Thursdays for much-needed rehabilitation. Improvements include enhanced trail safety and stabilizing eroding sections.

A grand reopening for the trail will be held this morning with a ribbon cutting set for 10 a.m.

