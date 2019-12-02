Trisha Yearwood hosts ‘CMA Country Christmas’ special airing Dec. 3 on ABC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As always, CMA is ringing in the holiday season “CMA Country Christmas” with host Trisha Yearwood.

Yearwood will host and perform during the holiday special, along with Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Chris Janson, Brett Young, and many more.

The performers will come together and perform Christmas classics. The show will also close with a once in a lifetime collaboration featuring Trisha Yearwood with Kristin Chenoweth, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, CeCe Winans, and Brett Young singing “Feliz Navidad”.

The “CMA Country Christmas” special will air on Tuesday, December 3 on ABC at 8 p.m.