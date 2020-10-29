Tropical Storm Zeta closes some Great Smoky Mountains roads

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – As we deal with the remnants of Zeta, The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed several secondary roads and is monitoring primary roads conditions.
Due to the potential hazardous conditions, several roads have been closed off.
- Little River Road is closed from the Elkmont Junction to Townsend Wye is closed
- Cherokee Orchard Road is closed at the Park Boundary
- Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail is closed
All the closures will remain in effect until the high wind warning has expired.
Officials are advising people to avoid hiking during this time.
Park staff will focus on keeping the primary roads open and cleared for people traveling.
