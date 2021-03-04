Truck driver uninjured as train strikes tractor-trailer in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A tractor-trailer driver is safe after being involved in a crash with a train Thursday morning.
The Rural Metro Fire Department of Knox County responded to the railroad crossing on Commerce Street in Powell around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. When crews arrived, they found a tractor-trailer carrying flooring materials had been struck on the tracks.
The train was able to eventually stop and the driver of the truck was not injured.
The crossing lights were destroyed in the crash and officials are asking people to use caution at the crossing until it can be repaired.