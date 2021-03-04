Truck driver uninjured as train strikes tractor-trailer in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A tractor-trailer driver is safe after being involved in a crash with a train Thursday morning.

The Rural Metro Fire Department of Knox County responded to the railroad crossing on Commerce Street in Powell around 1 a.m. Thursday morning. When crews arrived, they found a tractor-trailer carrying flooring materials had been struck on the tracks.

The train was able to eventually stop and the driver of the truck was not injured.



Photos: Rural Metro F.D. – Knox County

The crossing lights were destroyed in the crash and officials are asking people to use caution at the crossing until it can be repaired.