Trucking company expansion to bring 50 jobs to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A trucking company is set to invest $2.4 million dollars to expand its operations in Knoxville, bringing 50 office jobs to the city.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Fraley and Schilling, Inc. officials announced Tuesday that the trucking company is expanding its operations in Knoxville. The company will invest $2.4 million and add 50 office jobs over the next five years.

“We are grateful that Fraley and Schilling has made the decision to expand its operations in Knoxville,” Governor Bill Lee said. Tennessee’s central location and business-friendly environment has made the Volunteer State a destination for transportation and logistics companies. We thank Fraley and Schilling for creating even more jobs for Tennesseans in this growing sector.”

A new terminal building in Knoxville is currently under construction. At 11,600 square feet, it will be the largest in the company upon completion.

“We already know that Knox County is a great place to live and raise a family, but when companies like Fraley and Schilling commit to investing in our area and bringing more jobs to this community, it makes it clear to everyone who doesn’t.” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

Founded in 1955, Fraley and Schilling is a trucking and logistics provider, specializing in lightweight equipment for hauling heavy products. Fraley and Schilling employs 250 people in Tennessee and more than 700 in the U.S.