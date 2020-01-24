Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – House impeachment managers will wrap up their arguments in President Trump’s impeachment trial on Friday.

The seven Democrats serving as prosecutors have been presenting their case for impeaching the president the past two days. They have eight hours left of their allotted 24 hours.

RELATED: Ongoing impeachment trial sparks interest in former POTUS

So far, the impeachment managers have focused their arguments on how they say President Trump abused his power. They’ve also urged members of the Senate to allow new witnesses, like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, to testify in the trial.

President Trump’s legal team takes over on Saturday and will start arguing against impeachment. They will also have 24 hours over the course of three days to present their case.

RELATED: Impeachment 101: A nonpartisan discussion at a fitting venue

Nexstar is bringing you complete coverage of the impeachment trial. Our coverage continues on Friday at 12:50 p.m. ET with politics reporter Evan Donovan and DC correspondent Jessi Turnure.

GET CAUGHT UP ON IMPEACHMENT COVERAGE:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Impeachment trial videos

Dems: Trump pushed Biden probe for political gain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dems: Trump pushed Biden probe for political gain"

Dems focus Day 2 of trial on Trump's abuse of power

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dems focus Day 2 of trial on Trump's abuse of power"

Protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial"

Schiff: A president 'this lawless' must be removed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schiff: A president 'this lawless' must be removed"

Republicans say there's 'no evidence, no facts' in Trump impeachment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Republicans say there's 'no evidence, no facts' in Trump impeachment"

Second day of Senate impeachment trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second day of Senate impeachment trial"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter