Closings
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Click or tap here to watch live if you don’t see the video player above

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – All 100 U.S. senators will get a chance over the next two days to ask questions in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial after hearing opening arguments from both the prosecution and the defense teams.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he had reached an agreement with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the questioning period. It’s set to begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET and will last approximately 8 hours. Another 8 hours of questioning is scheduled for Thursday. All questions that will be asked on the Senate floor will be written and submitted to Chief Justice John Roberts.

The questioning period comes after six days of opening arguments. Democratic House impeachment managers, the prosecutors, used almost all of the 24 hours they were allotted over the course of three days. President Trump’s defense team used less than half of the 24 hours they were given.

Democrats urged the Senate to allow a fair trial by voting to hear from witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney. The defense team argued the impeachment trial should end quickly without additional witnesses. President Trump’s team was up against a new twist that surfaced over the weekend: An unpublished draft of Bolton’s book containing new allegations about the military aid that was withheld from Ukraine. In the draft, Bolton says President Trump tied wanted to withhold the aid until Ukraine helped with investigations into Joe Biden.

Since those allegations came out, some Senate Republicans have said they may break rank and vote with Democrats to call new witnesses to testify. If all Democrats vote to call witnesses, at least four Republicans would need to join them for it to actually happen.

The debate and vote on witnesses are expected to happen Friday.

Nexstar is bringing you complete coverage of President Trump’s impeachment trial. Our coverage continues at 12:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday with Evan Donovan, Masha Saeidi and Washington correspondent Joe Khalil.

GET CAUGHT UP ON IMPEACHMENT COVERAGE:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Impeachment trial videos

Trump legal team wraps up opening arguments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump legal team wraps up opening arguments"

Republicans: Impeachment trial will hurt Biden

Thumbnail for the video titled "Republicans: Impeachment trial will hurt Biden"

Schumer calls on Bolton to testify

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schumer calls on Bolton to testify"

Trump defense: Let 'people decide for themselves'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump defense: Let 'people decide for themselves'"

Trump's legal team starts impeachment defense

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump's legal team starts impeachment defense"

Dems: Congress must oust Trump to stop abuses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dems: Congress must oust Trump to stop abuses"

GOP Senators: 'Voters should decide Trump's fate'

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOP Senators: 'Voters should decide Trump's fate'"

Schiff: Trump is 'dangerous to us, to our country'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schiff: Trump is 'dangerous to us, to our country'"

Dems: Trump pushed Biden probe for political gain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dems: Trump pushed Biden probe for political gain"

Dems focus Day 2 of trial on Trump's abuse of power

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dems focus Day 2 of trial on Trump's abuse of power"

Protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protester interrupts Senate impeachment trial"

Schiff: A president 'this lawless' must be removed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schiff: A president 'this lawless' must be removed"

Republicans say there's 'no evidence, no facts' in Trump impeachment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Republicans say there's 'no evidence, no facts' in Trump impeachment"

Second day of Senate impeachment trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second day of Senate impeachment trial"

Trump trial gets underway with battle over rules

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump trial gets underway with battle over rules"

Senate debate begins over impeachment trial rules

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate debate begins over impeachment trial rules"

Senate approves impeachment trial rules

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate approves impeachment trial rules"

Senate approves impeachment trial rules, rejecting witnesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate approves impeachment trial rules, rejecting witnesses"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter