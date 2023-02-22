EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Former President Donald Trump is speaking to those in East Palestine after a short stop at Little Beaver Creek this afternoon.

Trump landed Wednesday afternoon at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

Details of his visit had not been released to the public in advance, but several of Trump’s supporters were in the area to greet him with cheers. Some of the supporters chanted, “We love you, Trump!” and “U.S.A.!”

Trump was also joined by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, Sen. JD Vance, Sen. Michael Rulli and Representative Monica Robb Blasdel.

Trump remarked to the crowd of supporters that “nobody” came to East Palestine until he announced that he was coming.

Clark Street is blocked off in East Palestine ahead of the former president’s visit. Several people have gathered and merchandisers are there selling Trump items.

A source tells WKBN that Trump plans to donate and deliver thousands of bottles of cleaning supplies and 13 pallets of bottled water to the area during his visit.

East Palestine Schools have been closed ahead of his visit. The decision was made so that heightened security measures can be put in place

The school said street closures would affect students’ commute.

The former president has been vocal in his criticism of the Biden administration for not taking action at the federal level sooner.

Initially, FEMA was not called in for support. Over the weekend, members of the agency arrived.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.