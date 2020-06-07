Trump mistakenly says Tijuana is ‘most infected city in the world’

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — During a Friday news conference, President Donald Trump said Tijuana “is the most heavily infected place anywhere in the world.”
He was talking about COVID-19. Numbers don’t reflect that.
According to Baja California’s Secretary of Health, Tijuana has dad 2,259 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with only 84 active cases right now.
In San Diego County, numbers are much higher according to the county’s own website, which shows 8,180 documented coronavirus cases.
Tijuana’s Mayor Arturo Gonzalez responded by cordially inviting Trump to visit the border city so “he could realize that he was given the wrong information.”
In a tweet posted by Gonzalez, he wrote: “The declarations made by Donald Trump are understandable, I don’t judge him. In the country with the most COVID-19 deaths in the world, protests in more than 50 cities and elections knocking at the door, it’s understandable that he has to distract and focus attention on something or someone else and Tijuana was singled out.”
