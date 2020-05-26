Trump says he’s no longer taking hydroxychloroquine

(WJW) – In an interview with “Full Measure,” President Donald Trump said he had “just finished” taking hydroxychloroquine.
The president said on May 18 that he was taking daily doses of the drug.
Hydroxychloroquine is used to prevent or treat malaria and had also been used to treat arthritis and lupus.
Until recently, the drug was also being used to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients as well.
However, the medical journal The Lancet recently published an observational study that said patients who received the drug were more likely to die.
Following that publication, the World Health Organization announced it was temporarily halting the study of the drug as a potential coronavirus treatment.
The president said he took the drug for two weeks.
“By the way, I’m still here,” the president said in response to a question about his decision to take the drug.
Trump said he decided to take the drug after two White House staffers tested positive for the disease, but for months, he had already promoted the drug as a potential cure or preventive despite the cautionary advice of many of his administration’s top medical professionals.
No large, rigorous studies have found the drug safe or effective for preventing or treating COVID-19.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: COVID-19 case count rises in the state; phased reopenings continue
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 27 active Knox County cases, 342 total
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – Memorial Day
- US faces a Memorial Day like no other; Greek islands reopen
- Tennessee Department of Health reports 20,145 coronavirus cases and 336 deaths
- WATCH: Health experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 24
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 28 active Knox County cases, 336 total
- Memorial Day even more poignant as veterans die from virus
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Department of Health reports 19,789 cases, 329 deaths
- Watch: Dr. Fauci answers your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
- Holiday amid pandemic: Americans divided on how to respond
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 23 active Knox County cases, 331 total
- Reopening Tennessee: Restaurants, retailers allowed to open at full capacity; some choose to stay at 50%
- Volkswagen Chattanooga employee, contractor test positive for COVID-19