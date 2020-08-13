Trump to appoint Gov. Lee to Council of Governors

President Donald Trump, left, accompanied by Gov. Bill Lee, R-Tenn., walks in the Cross Hall to speak about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — President Donald Trump announced Thursday his intention to nominate and appoint Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to his Council of Governors.

In a statement, the White House said Lee will be appointed for a term of two years.

The Council of Governors consists of ten governors appointed by the president, with no more than five members from the same party.

The bipartisan Council provides input on matters regarding the National Guard, homeland defense and defense support to civil authorities.