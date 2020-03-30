Closings
TSA: 4 agents at Nashville International Airport test positive for COVID-19

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four TSA agents working at Nashville International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA provided the following information about the four agents:

  • Screening officer last worked on March 26 at the main checkpoint from 3 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Baggage officer last worked on March 20 in the baggage area from 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Screening officer last worked on March 18 at the main checkpoint from 3 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Baggage officer last worked in the baggage area on March 17 from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

TSA released a statement to News 2, which reads in part: “TSA understands that COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is on the minds of travelers and the general public. That is why we have established a map for the purpose of notifying the public about airports where TSA officers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. CDC recommends that post-exposure health management measures for asymptomatic exposed individuals continue until 14 days after the last potential exposure. In the past 14 days across the nation, there are 26 TSA screening officers who have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, 8 non-screening employees who have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public, have tested positive for the virus over the same period.”

The agency added, “TSA is working with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public. Impacted security checkpoints may close as needed, so you may be redirected to other security screening checkpoints at the airport. TSA officers remain dedicated to their mission to ensure that travelers can get to their destinations as safely and securely as possible.”

 

