TSA announces changes for travel amid coronavirus pandemic

(WATE) — The Transportation Security Administration announced some changes to procedures for travelers in US airports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Security checkpoints

As travelers go through airport security checkpoint process in order to board their flights, the TSA said it encourages travelers to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention such as practicing good hygiene like washing your hands regularly and maintaining social distance.

In addition to those CDC recommendations, travelers are encouraged to wash their hands directly before and after completing the security screening process.

Here are the other changes:

Boarding passes

Passengers should now hang onto their boarding passes, rather than handing them over to officers; instead, officers will look at the board passes without touching them in order to prevent cross-contamination.

Baggage searches

When a bag does not pass X-ray screening, passengers may be responsible for unpacking it and sending it through the machine again; rather than an officer searching it through by hand.

Small items

The agency is also encouraging passengers to put small items like a wallet and phone in their carry-on bags before walking through the body scanner; rather than placing those items in X-ray bins.

Face masks

Travelers may wear a face mask during the screening process, but a TSA officer may ask the traveler to adjust the face covering at any point during the screening process.

Temperature checks – not yet

A statement from TSA does not mention temperature checks for travelers.

An official said last week the agency is working on a plan to screen passengers for fevers, which is a symptom of coronavirus.

BLOG: As summer begins and traveling increases, we are reminded that we could all do more to stay healthy the next time we find ourselves in the airport or on an airplane. Check out our latest blog with tips to help keep you healthy during your next trip! https://t.co/T2MnkgPOXO pic.twitter.com/J9YtxYzXW1 — TSA (@TSA) May 21, 2020

LATEST STORIES