TSU student charged in fellow student’s shooting death in dorm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee State University student has been charged in the weekend shooting death of a fellow student inside a campus dormitory.

George Wells Jr., 18, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of reckless homicide in connection to Sunday morning’s fatal shooting of Rickey Scott, 19, inside Watson Hall, where both lived.

According to Metro police, the shooting happened around 11 a.m. Sunday, but the department got involved about two hours later, when officers were notified that Scott was being transferred from TriStar Centennial Medical Center to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a critical gunshot wound to his torso.

The wound was discovered during an examination at Centennial, where Scott had been transported by ambulance for what was believed to be a non-trauma related medical issue, after someone found him unconscious in the hallway of a TSU residence hall, officers explained.

(Photo: WKRN)

Scott, an Ohio resident, was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at Skyline, police said.

Detectives initially interviewed Wells on Sunday, but during a second interview Wednesday, police said the 18-year-old admitted he brought what he believed to be a pellet gun onto campus. He reportedly told detectives he handled it inside Scott’s dorm room and pulled the trigger, firing the fatal shot.

Wells acknowledged that he knew he had fired the weapon and that Scott had been hit, police explained. Investigators also revealed the gun had not been located.

Wells was lodged in the Metro jail on a charge of reckless homicide. His bond was set at $45,000.