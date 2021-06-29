Tuition won’t be raised at University of Tennessee for 2021-2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There will not be a tuition increase at the University of Tennessee’s Knoxville campus for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The decision was made by the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees. Even though the cost of tuition is not going up,

UT is able to set aside more than $13 million for faculty and staff pay increases.

The minimum wage at UT’s Knoxville campus will increase to $13 an hour for all regular full-time and part-time employees.

Last week, the board of trustees voted unanimously to add Martin Methodist College to the UT System, the first new campus added to the UT system since Chattanooga in 1969. The school will be renamed the University of Tennessee Southern.

