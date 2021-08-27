Turkey Creek Medical Center limits COVID-19 testing due to high patient volume

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Turkey Creek Medical Center is changing its COVID-19 testing protocol due to a high volume of patients in the emergency department.

The hospital will only conduct COVID-19 testing as part of an Emergency Room visit for patients exhibiting symptoms of the virus. Asymptomatic patients seeking to be tested for a return to work, school or travel will be directed to the Knox County Health Department.

The Knox County Health Department offers free testing Monday – Friday from 9 – 11 a.m. and noon – 3 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The department is located at 140 Dameron Ave.

Turkey Creek Medical Center advises those who feel ill or believe they are having a medical emergency to come to their Emergency Department for a medical screening examination.

More than 85% of all beds in 19 hospitals in the Knoxville region are currently in use, according to data from the Knox County Health Department. Less than 1% of all ICU beds in the region are available as of Aug. 26.