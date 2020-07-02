TVA: 2020 on track to be third wettest year on record

Chris and Fay Christie watch as water spills over the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Norris Dam into the Clinch River Tuesday, April 22, 2003 in Norris, Tenn. With one of two generating units down for service, the water stage in Norris Lake is approximately two feet higher than normal, prompting the spill. The dam, built in […]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority says 2020 is on track to be the third wettest year on record, right behind 2018 and 2019.

The pubic utility says the Tennessee River basin has received 42 inches of rainfall since the beginning of the year — 155% of normal.

The Tennessee River basin has received 42 inches of rainfall since January – that is 155% of normal. If the Valley gets normal rainfall for the second half of the year, about 22 inches, 2020, will be the third wettest year on record behind 2018 and 2019. ☔ pic.twitter.com/FC1sTZbGKF — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) July 2, 2020

If the Tennessee Valley receives 22 inches more during the second half of the year, that would be enough to be the third highest year for rainfall.

LATEST STORIES