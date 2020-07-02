Breaking News
Tracking Coronavirus in Tennessee: Amid growing concern, 1,575 new cases and 11 new deaths reported

TVA: 2020 on track to be third wettest year on record

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chris and Fay Christie watch as water spills over the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Norris Dam into the Clinch River Tuesday, April 22, 2003 in Norris, Tenn. With one of two generating units down for service, the water stage in Norris Lake is approximately two feet higher than normal, prompting the spill. The dam, built in […]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority says 2020 is on track to be the third wettest year on record, right behind 2018 and 2019.

The pubic utility says the Tennessee River basin has received 42 inches of rainfall since the beginning of the year — 155% of normal.

If the Tennessee Valley receives 22 inches more during the second half of the year, that would be enough to be the third highest year for rainfall.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter