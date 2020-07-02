TVA: 2020 on track to be third wettest year on record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority says 2020 is on track to be the third wettest year on record, right behind 2018 and 2019.
The pubic utility says the Tennessee River basin has received 42 inches of rainfall since the beginning of the year — 155% of normal.
If the Tennessee Valley receives 22 inches more during the second half of the year, that would be enough to be the third highest year for rainfall.
