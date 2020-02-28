TVA: Almost $1 billion in flooding damages avoided

The Tennessee Valley Authority says nearly $1 billion in damages have been averted this month thanks to river system management.

February was one of the wettest in recorded history, forcing TVA to manage massive increases in water volumes at dams across the state.

A graphic shared by TVA on Twitter said $1 million in damages were averted in Elizabethton, $65.4 million in Lenoir City and $110 million in Clinton.

Nearly $1 billion in damages were averted at communities along the river system after record breaking rainfall this month. Some areas are still recovering, but the flooding would've been much worse without our system of dams and management of the river system. — Tennessee Valley Authority (@TVAnews) February 27, 2020

TVA said some areas are still recovering after recent rain but add damages would have been much worse without TVA dams and river system management.