KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is set to close its six campgrounds for the winter season on November 15, 2023. The campgrounds will reopen on March 15, 2024.

The six closed TVA campgrounds are as follows:

Cherokee Dam — located in Jefferson City, Tenn.

Douglas Dam Headwater — located near Sevierville, Tenn.

Douglas Dam Tailwater — located near Sevierville, Tenn.

Melton Hill Dam — located near Lenoir City, Tenn.

Watauga Dam — located near Elizabethton, Tenn.

Pickwick Dam – located near Savannah, Tenn.

On December 1, 2023, TVA will begin taking reservations for the 2024 camping season through Vista Recreation, which operates the campgrounds for TVA.

According to Anthony Summitt, the Senior Manager of TVA Natural Resources and Recreation Management, TVA campgrounds are a popular option for visitors and tourists due to the range of amenities and beautiful settings. Visitors have given TVA campgrounds a rating of 4.9 out of 5.

TVA’s day-use recreation areas on dam reservations will remain open year-round. These recreation areas are utilized for hiking, fishing, boating, picnicking, wildlife viewing, and swimming.

For more information about TVA-managed recreational opportunities, visit TVA.com/recreation. Detailed information about camping fees and policies can be found on the camping section of TVA’s website or Vista Recreation’s website at www.camprrm.com.