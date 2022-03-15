KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Outdoor enthusiasts can pack up their supplies and head to a Tennessee Valley Authority campground with the 2022 season now underway.

TVA seasonal campgrounds opened Tuesday and will remain open through November 15. Each of the six campgrounds provide restrooms, potable water, showers, grills, picnic tables, RV dump stations and nearby boating and fishing access.

Cherokee Dam — Cherokee Dam Reservation in Jefferson City, Tenn.

Douglas Dam Headwater — Douglas Dam Reservation near Sevierville, Tenn.

Douglas Dam Tailwater — Douglas Dam Reservation near Sevierville, Tenn.

Melton Hill Dam — Melton Hill Dam Reservation near Lenoir City, Tenn.

Watauga Dam — Watauga Dam Reservation near Elizabethton, Tenn.

Pickwick Dam – Pickwick Dam Reservation near Savannah, Tenn.

There are also a few tent-only campsites for adventurers who prefer a more simplistic setup. There are even areas for camping and recreation on undeveloped public lands free of manmade facilities entirely.

TVA reminds campers that imported firewood can introduce insects that kill trees and recommends only buying locally-cut firewood, preferable within the same county where it will be burned.

For the seventh straight year, Recreation Resource Management LLC will manage the six campgrounds. The TVA camping website said this has allowed for expansion of services including new campground stores, wireless access and online reservations.

Full details of all camping fees and policies can be found in the camping section of TVA’s website or on RRM’s website at www.camprrm.com.