TVA closes Fort Loudoun Dam flood gates to assist in search for missing fisherman

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee Valley Authority is closing all flood gate spilling today to allow crews to search areas near the dam for a fisherman missing since Saturday.

The closure will allow exploration of areas previously unsearched due to safety concerns. TWRA said officers will have 3-4 boats on the water to search this area. Officials have a remotely-operated vehicle on standby to aid in the search.

Multiple agencies are searching for Eric Mowery, 51, of Heiskell who has went missing near Fort Loudoun Dam Saturday.

Wildlife officers say that Mowery and Steven D. Musick, 44, of Jellico were fishing from a fiberglass boat that was pulled into the cascading water from the dam’s spillway.

Both men were wearing personal floatation devices, the TWRA said. Musick went underwater several times but was pulled to safety by nearby fishermen, while Mowery went under and never resurfaced.

A Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency spokesperson said Tuesday that search teams continue to recover debris from the boat in the vicinity of the dam.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Loudon County Homeland Security Marine Rescue, Loudon County Fire and Rescue, Lenoir City Fire Department, Tellico Boaters Assistance Response Team and TWRA have been searching the river since Saturday.