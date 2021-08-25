TVA crews dispatched after Wartburg, Flat Fork substations lose power

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Plateau Electric Cooperative, which serves customers in Scott and Morgan counties, is experiencing a power outage at two of its substations amid heavy rains across East Tennessee.

The Wartburg and Flat Fork substations do not have power. Outages have also been reported along Genesis Road, Nashville Hwy, Morgan Co. Hwy, Knoxville Hwy, Catoosa Road and the White Pine area.

Morgan County E-911 said there is no timetable for power restoration as of 5 p.m. but said crews have been dispatch from the Tennessee Valley Authority to resolve the issue.

There is currently a flood advisory for Morgan County, TN until 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night.