TVA facilities returning to previous face mask guidelines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As COVID-19 cases spike and the CDC issued revised guidelines on mask usage indoors, the Tennessee Valley Authority has returned to previous COVID protocols requiring all personnel to wear face masks while indoors at a TVA facility.

This means that all employees, contractors and visitors will have to wear a face mask whether they are vaccinated or not. This policy went into effect on July 28. They will be making sure that masks are available at TVA facilities. Facility signage will also be updated to reflect the change.

This update is also based on updated guidance from the federal Office of Management and Budget to TVA and other federal agencies.

