Federal regulators have fined the nation’s largest public utility more than $900,000 for violating procedures during the startup of a Tennessee nuclear reactor and subsequently misleading investigators.
Two managers and a plant operator who worked at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Watts Barr Nuclear Plant in Spring City were also issued violations by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
In a Nov. 6 notice, regulators noted a “substantial safety culture issue” at the time of the 2015 incident.
The notice says TVA has taken action to address the violations but hasn’t articulated “broad, comprehensive and substantive corrective actions.”
TVA CEO Jeff Lyash says the problems identified by the commission are “problems of the past.”
- Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon
- Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective
- TVA fined $900K for nuclear violations, coverup
- Americans across party lines, regions embrace marijuana
- Washington hiker who died in the ER after being rescued from whiteout on Mt. Rainier brought back to life