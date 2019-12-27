TVA: Knox County Bomb Squad investigates suspicious package at Norris Dam, area safe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norris Dam_224368

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority called the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad “out of an abundance of caution” Thursday night to check on a suspicious package left at Norris Dam.

The public utility said in a tweet at 7:42 p.m. that the area is safe and there is no danger to the public or the facility. The roadway across the top of the dam was reopened just before 9 p.m. and law enforcement have left the scene.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was called to provide support at the scene. The FBI was also at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter