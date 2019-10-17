TVA: Particles around Bull Run Fossil Plant are soil

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After weeks of seeing a mysterious dust in the air around the Bull Run Fossil Plant, the Tennessee Valley Authority identified the particles as soil on Thursday.

Residents in the Claxton community have been wanting an explanation for the mysterious substance for more than a month. TVA said it sent samples to an independent laboratory for analysis in September.

RELATED | Many in Claxton Community anxiously awaiting lab results of mystery dust

“All results indicated the vast majority of the material was soil,” Kim Schofinski, deputy communications director with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said in a news release.

“As it relates to coal ash, sampling results ranged from nondetectable amounts, amounts too low to quantify, or trace amounts.”

The release said TDEC reviewed its own samples as well as those from TVA and citizens.

The department said it is in the process of contacting homeowners who asked for the study to be done and sharing the results.

The public utility voted in February to close the coal-fired electric plant in 2023.

RELATED | TVA votes to retire Bull Run, Paradise Unit 3 power plants

The announcement was met with opposition from state Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. McNally, who represents the Anderson County district where the plant is, said it would cost 100 people their jobs and make energy production more expensive.

RELATED | Lt. Gov. McNally reaffirms opposition to closing TVA’s Bull Run coal plant